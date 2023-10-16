Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 330,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,941. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

