Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $277,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,648. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

