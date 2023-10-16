Johnson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. 1,393,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,110. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

