Johnson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

VO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.32. The company had a trading volume of 118,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,240. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

