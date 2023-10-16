Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.13. 1,104,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $304.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

