Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $281.31. The company had a trading volume of 200,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

