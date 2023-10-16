Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,263 shares of company stock worth $3,361,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Up 4.2 %

UPST traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,350. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

