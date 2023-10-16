JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $26.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. 89,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

