JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.37. 7,549,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $114.32 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

