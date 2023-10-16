JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $233.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 262468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($2.95).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £196.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3,935.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.