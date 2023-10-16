JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.40. 1,396,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1849 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

