JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 122,852 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 153,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.10. 1,464,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,899. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

