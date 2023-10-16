JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,260 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.09. 1,341,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,595. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

