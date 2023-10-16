KBC Group NV Acquires 134,064 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,064 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $41,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

