KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,377 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $48,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

