KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207,768 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.32% of Mueller Water Products worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 680,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 614,332 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MWA opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

