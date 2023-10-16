KBC Group NV Buys 16,202 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.29% of Waters worth $46,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,038,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $252.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.90.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

