KBC Group NV Buys 18,226 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.