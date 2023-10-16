KBC Group NV Buys 61,184 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 286.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Cintas stock opened at $512.63 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $379.61 and a twelve month high of $525.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

