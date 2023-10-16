KBC Group NV Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,638 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $336,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.