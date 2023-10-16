KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $34,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

PAYX opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

