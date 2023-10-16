KBC Group NV Has $30.82 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average is $246.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

