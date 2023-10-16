KBC Group NV Has $31.64 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 746.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

