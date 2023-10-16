KBC Group NV Has $42.14 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Cencora worth $42,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $188.98 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

