KBC Group NV Has $50.36 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $50,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

