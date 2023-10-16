KBC Group NV Has $50.90 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $426.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.