KBC Group NV Has $51.39 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.