KBC Group NV Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,878 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $35,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

