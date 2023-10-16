KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 326,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

