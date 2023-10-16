KBC Group NV Purchases 21,133 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,518 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $45,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

