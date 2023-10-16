KBC Group NV Purchases 365,033 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $48,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $71.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

