KBC Group NV Purchases 55,793 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of MSCI worth $47,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $510.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $387.23 and a one year high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.52.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

