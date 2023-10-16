KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $43,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

ROP opened at $497.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.44. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.72 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.