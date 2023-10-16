KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $608,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

EQIX stock opened at $742.64 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.17.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

