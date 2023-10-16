KBC Group NV Sells 15,078 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

