KBC Group NV Sells 1,794 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Cooper Companies worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of COO opened at $325.54 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.10 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.60.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

