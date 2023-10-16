Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.94.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.28. 44,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.00. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$110.06 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 1.1135647 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

