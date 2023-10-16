Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 453,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 216,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

KDP stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.