Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMMPF

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

About Killam Apartment REIT

Shares of KMMPF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.