Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 9.8% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

