Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.37. 1,196,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,801. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.15.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

