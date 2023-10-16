Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $3.79 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. 673,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,218. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.