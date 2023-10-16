Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. 295,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

