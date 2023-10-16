Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 612,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,604,000 after buying an additional 111,926 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,028 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

