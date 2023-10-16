Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.03. 846,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

