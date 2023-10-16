Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 10,235 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 321.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 670,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after buying an additional 511,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,263. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

