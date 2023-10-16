Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. Kirby has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
