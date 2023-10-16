Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KVYO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

KVYO opened at $31.53 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

