Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo Stock Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 535,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,464. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

