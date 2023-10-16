Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.53 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

